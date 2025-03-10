Ranya Rao's Political Links Under Lens, And A BJP-Congress Blame Game

Days after Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru airport for gold smuggling, the BJP has alleged that the actor approached two ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to wriggle out of trouble. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra has said the "blatant violation" of protocols that allegedly enabled Ranya Rao to smuggle gold "could not have happened without the direct support of influential figures within the government".

To put the BJP in the dock, the Congress has alleged that under the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board allotted land to Ranya Rao in 2023 to set up a steel plant.

'Tried To Contact 2 Ministers'

Amid the row over the actor's political connections, BJP leader and MLA Y Bharath Shetty told the media, "When she was caught, she tried to contact some Congress ministers to use their influence to get out of the problem. Now it is almost in the public domain that two ministers are trying to help her. The CBI has taken over the case, something solid will come out of it and we will know who is behind this."

State BJP president Vijayendra cited media reports alleging the involvement of a prominent minister in the matter. In a post on X, he said the reports are not surprising "given this government's track record of churning out scandals in increasingly 'innovative' ways".

"The blatant violation of government protocols that allegedly enabled Ranya Rao to smuggle gold worth over Rs 12 crore - and possibly much more in the past - could not have happened without the direct support of influential figures within the government. If these reports are true, it raises serious questions about how deep this nexus runs," the state BJP chief said.

"As Chief Minister, @siddaramaiah would have received intelligence reports pinpointing the suspected ministers and their involvement. Any attempt by the government to shield those responsible will only backfire, especially with the CBI now stepping in. The truth will come out, and any cover-up will only further expose the government's complicity in this grievous offence," Mr Vijayendra added.

"As the Kannada saying goes, "A cat may think the world won't notice if it drinks milk with its eyes closed" - but @inckarnataka government must not fall into such an illusion! The people are watching, and justice must be served," he said.

Karnataka Home Minister's Response

Responding to questions on BY Vijayendra's allegations that Ranya Rao contacted two state ministers after she was caught, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Now this has been handed over to CBI. Let the CBI come out with their findings. Till then, this is speculation."

Asked about the land allotment to the actor during the BJP regime, he said, "Even that has to be found out. I was told this was allotted when the BJP was in power. Let them (CBI) find out."

The CBI is now investigating the sensational case that came to light after a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team stopped Ranya Rao at the Bengaluru airport last week and recovered gold bars weighing 14 kg.

DRI has said in court that it is a matter concerning national security. The CBI has now joined the probe. Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, is currently in DRI's custody and is being questioned.

How Ranya Rao Was Caught

Ranya Rao was one step away from clearing airport security at Bengaluru airport when a DRI team intercepted her and recovered the gold bars. The 33-year-old actor, who started her career with 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, had flown in from Dubai on an Emirates flight last Monday. "Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on person. The contraband, valued at Rs 12.56 crore was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," a DRI statement said.

The search then moved to her home on Bengaluru's Lavelle Road and the investigators found more there. "Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residential premises located at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she resides with her husband. The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewelry worth Rs. 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs. 2.67 crore," the DRI said.

The Immigration department categorised Ranya Rao as a frequent traveller to foreign countries. On December 24 last year, she went to Dubai and returned to Bengaluru on December 27. She visited the US on January 18 and returned on January 25. Between February 2 and March 3, Ranya Rao visited Dubai five times.

The frequent overseas travel sparked suspicion and put her on the authorities' radar. She made as many as 27 trips to Dubai last year and this brought her under the DRI's lens.