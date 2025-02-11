Ranveer Allahbadia's Video Pulled Down After Centre's Notice To YouTube

YouTube has removed the video of the 'India's Got Latent' episode in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made the crass remarks that have sparked a massive row. According to sources, YouTube removed the video after receiving a notice from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had also sought the video's removal from YouTube.

The 31-year-old podcaster, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, is in trouble over his crass remarks on the roast show. Also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, he recently appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent hosted by comic Samay Raina. A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

A video of the remark went viral and stirred up a huge controversy. Social media users criticised the rising trend of mature content easily available to all age groups, including children, and the kind of impact this may have on society.

Allahbadia and others linked to the 'India's Got Latent' episode now face a police case in Assam and multiple police complaints in Mumbai. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said they have been charged under several sections, including obscenity.

The podcaster has apologised for his crass remark and said "it wasn't cool". In a video message, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Mr Allahbadia said he had been flooded with questions asking if he planned to use his platform in this way. "Obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said."The podcast is watched by people of all ages, I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would ever disrespect," the podcaster said.

NHRC member Kanoonga said the human rights panel received a complaint linked to the issue. "It is against the modesty of women. They are also involved in some activities which are prima facie violative and they are passing racist comments against some ethnic groups in India. So we have issued a notice to YouTube to take down this type of content and inform police authorities so they can start action," he told news agency ANI.