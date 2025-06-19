Ranthambore's Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Daughter's Relocation And Epic Crocodile Fight

Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of Ranthambore's most celebrated big cats, passed away at the age of 14, forest officials confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday. Her death came just hours after her daughter was relocated to another tiger reserve, marking an emotional end to a storied legacy in Indian wildlife history.

"With a heavy heart, we share the heartbreaking news from Ranthambore. Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), the pride of our forest, daughter of Krishna and granddaughter of legendary Machli, has passed away," read the heartfelt message posted by Ranthambhore National Park's official Instagram account. "Just hours after her daughter RBT 2507 was relocated to Mukundra, Arrowhead took her last breath. She had been bravely battling bone cancer for a long time."

"Arrowhead was more than just a tigress; she was a symbol of grace, strength, and motherly spirit. Her legacy will live on through her cubs and in the hearts of all wildlife lovers. Rest in peace, Arrowhead. The jungle will forever echo your roar," the post further reads.

Born to tigress Krishna (T-19) and the granddaughter of the legendary Machhli (T-16), Arrowhead was part of a famed tiger bloodline. She had been suffering from advanced bone cancer and had been under observation for weeks.

In a fitting farewell, Arrowhead displayed her trademark fierceness just two days before her death-taking down a crocodile near Padam Talab, a feat reminiscent of her grandmother Machhli, famously known as the 'Crocodile Killer'.

The incident occurred in Zone 3 near Jogimahal, in the Padam Talab Latab area, when tigress T-84, known as 'Arrowhead', ambushed a crocodile emerging from the water. Eyewitnesses say Arrowhead had been lying silently near the water's edge before springing into action. The attack turned into a fierce one-minute struggle, but the crocodile ultimately succumbed to her powerful bite.

Photos obtained by NDTV show the dramatic moments. Arrowhead leapt into the water, taking a chunk of meat out of the crocodile's neck, and finally dragging the lifeless reptile into the forest. A video clip captures the sheer strength of the tigress as she hauls the crocodile's body away from the lake.

Her passing symbolises the end of an era for Ranthambore, where her lineage had long been a symbol of strength, beauty, and survival.