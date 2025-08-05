"Hell Hath No Fury Like Woman's Wrath": Rani Kapur's Lawyer To NDTV

As the Kapur family drama continued after businessman Sunjay Kapur's death last month, his mother Rani Kapur's lawyer told NDTV that she has "credible evidence" to warrant an investigation into her son's "suspicious" death.

Mr Kapur, 53, died playing polo in London on June 12. The cause of death was listed as a cardiac arrest, but there were reports that he suffered an anaphylactic shock after a bee flew into his mouth. His mother, however, has hinted darkly at a "transnational conspiracy" leading to the "murder" of her son.

"She has credible evidence to the extent that there are enough and more suspicious circumstances which warrant a very deep investigation. What the outcome of that final investigation would be or what the judicial course is going to be is not something that she can determine. But she certainly needs facts to be looked at," Rani Kapur's lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, told NDTV.

According to the lawyer, everyone has turned a deaf ear to Ms Kapur. He also invoked a quote from William Congreve's play 'The Mourning Bride' to describe Ms Kapur's state of mind.

"She's been requesting, urging, seeking information, seeking cooperation. But everyone seems to have turned a deaf ear to this senior lady, you know. And having said that, you know, there is a line which often comes to mind - 'Hell hath no fury like a woman's wrath'. And if grieving mother's wrath is that, she's going to get to the bottom of it in her head," he said.

"For her, it has always been about finding out the real cause of her son's death. This is a 79-year-old grieving mother saying I need to know what's really happened here. She's got grave suspicion about it. People may be painting it as a conflict dispute. They may say it about the corporate issues. But in her head, it's not. And she has made it clear that she's going to get to the bottom of this," he added.

Ms Kapur wrote a letter to the British authorities, claiming that she has "credible and concerning evidence" that suggests Sunjay Kapur's death may not have been accidental or natural, but may have involved foul play, including the possibility of murder. She also claimed she has records that "point to forgery, dubious asset transfers and suspicious legal filings, (and) indications of collusion between individuals who stood to gain financially" from his death - referring to Mr Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

"There are compelling reasons to believe his death may have been facilitated or orchestrated as part of a coordinated transnational conspiracy, with the involvement of individuals and entities in the United Kingdom, India and maybe the United States," Ms Kapur told British authorities in her letter that was accessed by NDTV.

Her lawyer said that they are hoping the British authorities act and begin investigating Mr Kapur's death.

"Whatever skeletons there are in the cupboard should come tumbling up," he said.

Mr Gaggar also spoke about the cease-and-desist letter sent by automotive parts manufacturer Sona Comstar - part of the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Group - to Ms Kapur. The letter said Ms Kapur, who claimed majority shareholder status and said she was "coerced" into signing documents supporting the nomination of her daughter-in-law as a non-executive director, had defamed the company and caused it damage.

"You know, it's interesting that this notice was sent. If you look at her letter, even her statement, she never accused Sona Comstar of anything. She did say that she had been approached multiple times by certain people. She was made to sign documents. She was not aware of what had been signed. She's been asking for those documents during the grieving period. No one is giving her any of those documents. And if any of those documents relate to what is happening in Comstar, she's asking for those documents," Mr Gaggar said.

He added, "She never alleged that Comstar is the one that has gotten her to do it. So yet again, there's a different spin to what was put out there. And the cease and desist notice, which was issued, has been appropriately replied to as well, I believe.