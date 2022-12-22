Random Covid Testing For International Passengers From December 24

Some passengers arriving in international flights will be randomly tested for Covid. (Representational)

The government on Thursday said that a certain number of passengers arriving in international flights will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

The Union health ministry has written to the civil aviation ministry in this regard amid an increase in coronavirus cases in many countries.

"A sub-section of 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival," an official communication said.

Such travellers in each flight shall be determined by the airlines concerned and preferably from different countries, it added.

