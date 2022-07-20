Ranchi Woman Cop Crushed To Death Hours After Haryana Officers Killing

Sandhya Topno was posted as in-charge of Tupudana outpost in Ranchi

A woman sub-inspector was crushed to death in Jharkhand capital Ranchi during a vehicle check exercise last night.

Sandhya Topno was posted as in-charge of Tupudana outpost in Ranchi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore said, "She had received information that a vehicle was transporting cattle. When she tried to stop it, the driver dashed at her. She was declared dead in the hospital."

"The accused has been arrested, and the vehicle seized," he added.

The incident came hours after a DSP-rank officer was crushed to death in Haryana's Nuh during a drive to stop illegal stone-mining.

Surendra Singh Bishnoi had received information that stones were being illegally mined near the Aravalli mountain range.

When he reached the spot and signalled a stone-laden vehicle to stop, it crushed him.

One of the accused was arrested after he was injured in an encounter with the police. The police team has seized the truck. A search operation has been launched to arrest the remaining accused.