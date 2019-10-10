Ranbaxy Ex-Promoter Shivinder Singh Arrested In Fraud Case By Delhi Police

Enforcement Directorate initiated money laundering case against Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh.

Pharma giant Ranbaxy's ex-promoter Shivinder Singh was arrested on Thursday in a Rs 740-crore fraud case. The police are reportedly looking for Shivinder Singh's older brother Malvinder Singh, who is also named in the case.

The two were raided by the Enforcement Directorate in August.

The brothers have been accused by Religare Finvest of fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs. 740 crore.

In December, a criminal complaint was filed by Religare Finvest Limited with the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police against the Singh brothers. A case was filed against the brothers in May. They were charged with cheating, fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of 740 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated the money laundering case against them.

The Singh brothers were heirs to a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical company, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, founded by their father. They sold it to Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo in 2008 and focused on the family-owned Fortis Healthcare, a hospital chain, and Religare Enterprises, a financial services firm. But financial troubles cost them their ownership in both companies.

Earlier this year, the brothers were told by the Supreme Court that they could go to jail for disobeying orders to pay dues to Daiichi Sankyo, which is trying to recover Rs 3,500 crore awarded to it by a Singapore tribunal in its case against the Singh brothers. Daiichi had moved the tribunal alleging that the brothers, while selling Ranbaxy's shares, had concealed information that the company was facing probe by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice.

The Singh brothers resigned as directors from the board of Fortis Healthcare in February 2018 after the Delhi High Court backed the tribunal award for Daiichi Sankyo.

In September last year, Shivinder Singh filed a case against his brother alleging "oppression and mismanagement" at their joint businesses - RHC Holding, Religare and Fortis.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.