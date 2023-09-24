'No Comments, Speaker Will...': Ramesh Bidhuri On Abusing MP In Parliament

Ramesh Bidhuri: The BJP issued a show-cause notice to him, asking him to explain his remarks. (file)

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under fire for his communal slurs at a Muslim MP inside the parliament, today while refusing to comment on the issue said the Speaker, Om Birla, will look into it. Mr Bidhuri has maintained silence ever since a huge political storm broke out due to his remarks.

#WATCH | Delhi: When asked about the remarks made against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri says, "Speaker (Om Birla) is looking into that, I don't want to make any comment about it." pic.twitter.com/l53brKW7qp — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, who said he couldn't sleep the night he was abused and that he was considering leaving the Lok Sabha if no action was taken against Mr Bidhuri, has hit back at the ruling party and said that it was trying to frame a narrative against him.

This comes after BJP Nishikant Dubey, while condemning the language used by Mr Bidhuri, wrote to Speaker Om Birla and demanded that the "unsavoury" conduct of Mr Ali be investigated as well.

"The fact remains that during the entire speech of Shri Bidhuri, Shri Danish Ali indulged in a 'running commentary' and also made unsavoury remarks towards one and all with a view to cause hindrance to Shri Bidhuri and also instigate him to 'lose his calm and composure' and not be able to express his views in the House," Mr Dubey wrote in his letter.

The BJP MP alleged that when Mr Bidhuri was speaking, the BSP MP was "busy instigating" him and also - at the top of his voice - made a "highly objectionable and blasphemous remark" against PM Modi.

Mr Bidhuri had on Thursday during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha used a string of Islamophobic slurs against the BSP MP, triggering disgust and widespread condemnation both from politicians and people on social media. On Friday, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri and asked him to explain his conduct.