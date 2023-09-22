'Couldn't Sleep All Night': Danish Ali On Communal Remarks By BJP MP

The BSP MP said he submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding action. (file)

Kunwar Danish Ali, Lok Sabha MP from Mayawati's party BSP, today said he is, with a heavy heart, considering "leaving" the parliament if no action is taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who used communal slurs against him inside the lower house last evening. If this can happen to me, what will happen to a common man? An emotional Danish Ali said, adding that he couldn't sleep all night as he felt like his brain was about to 'explode'.

"Was this special session (of the parliament) called to attack elected MPs by linking them to their community? This has shamed the entire country. We will see whether his party will take any action against him or promote him. This is hate speech," Kunwar Danish Ali told NDTV.

The BSP MP said he submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding action against Mr Bidhuri, who made the objectionable remarks during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the "success of Chandrayaan".

"This is the first time that this indecent language has been used against an elected MP. This is a threat," Mr Ali said, and questioned if this is what's taught to the cadre of the "laboratory of new India".

Kunwar Danish Ali, in his letter to the Speaker, said the BJP MP directed the "most foul, abusive invectives" against him which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha.

"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well," he said, and gave notice under rule 222, 226, 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha, which relate to reporting a breach of parliamentary privilege by a member, and referring any question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation, or report.

"Since this is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter," Kunwar Danish Ali said in conclusion of his letter.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today warned Ramesh Bidhuri of "severe action" and expunged his Islamophobic slurs from house records.

As opposition leaders slammed the BJP MP and demanded action against him, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret in the House shortly afterwards.

"I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," the Defence Minister said.

But the opposition said the apology was not enough, that Mr Bidhuri should be suspended or arrested.

"It's an absolute shame. Rajnath Singh's apology is not acceptable and half-hearted. This is an insult to parliament, this is a clear case of suspension and Bidhuri statement is an insult to every Indian," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, demanding "strictest possible action" against the BJP leader.

BJP has issued a show-cause notice to South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using unparliamentary language. He has been directed to respond within 15 days, answering why action should not be taken against him for it.