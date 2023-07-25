Ramdev Seen Driving Land Rover Defender 130, Video Goes Viral

Yoga teacher inside the Land Rover Defender 130.

Yoga teacher and Patanjali Ayurved's Ramdev was spotted in a Land Rover Defender 130 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The video of Ramdev inside the car is going viral on social media. The SUV is finished in a Sedona Red paint scheme and costs nearly Rs 1.5 crore. It is, however, not clear if the yoga teacher bought the car, though he sat in the driver's seat and took the car for a spin. The Defender 130 is the range-topper and biggest in Land Rover's Indian line-up.

Watch the video:

The video shows Ramdev first inspecting the car and then sitting behind the wheel. The car also has other occupants.

After waiting briefly, Ramdev takes the car for a spin. The vehicle looks brand new as it does not have registration plates on it.

The Sedona Red colour option is exclusive with Defender 130, and is not available with the 110 variant. The 2023 edition of the SUV was launched earlier this year in India and the deliveries began recently.

The Defender 130 was launched as an extended version of Defender 110. It has the same wheelbase but the body has become 340mm longer than the previous iteration of the car, according to company website.

This increased length means the Defender 130 has a third row of seats. It is based on the same platform.

Some of the features of the SUV include single-pod LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, and smoked tail lamps.

It also has an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4-zone automatic climate control, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions, and a 360-degree camera.