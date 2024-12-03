Meet The Man Who Threatened To Kill Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav has been vocal about receiving multiple life threats.

Pappu Yadav - the gangster-turned-political leader - has been getting death threats, a few apparently from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now the police have arrested a man, who they say is responsible for that.

Rambabu Yadav, 21, is a resident of Dumriya village and apparently has friends who peddle drugs. In a WhatsApp message on Friday last week, he had threatened to kill the Purnea MP within 24 hours unless he apologised for his remarks on Lawrence Bishnoi.

Though he has claimed to be a part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he has no criminal record and his motive in issuing threats is not clear, the police said.

Rambabu was arrested by Purnia Police from a village in Bhojpur district. He has claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's Bihar team.

Rambabu is the son of Rameshwar Rai, a resident of Dumriya village. His mother Geeta Devi is a housewife. The eldest of three siblings, Rambabu dropped out after Class 10 and dived into a life of crime, his mother said. She added that he had left home and was living with drug addicts and peddlers.

Pappu Yadav has received dozens of threats after he publicly vowed to destroy the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the murder of NCP's Baba Siddique in Mumbai. The crime is suspected to have been conducted by the Bishnoi gang.

This is the second man to have been arrested for the threats to the Purnia MP. Earlier a man was arrested by the Delhi Police.