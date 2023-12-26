3 Sculptures In Race For 'Best' Ram Lala Idol Ahead Of Ayodhya Event

Ram Temple Inauguration: Rama Lala's idols are being made by three sculptors (File)

Three idols of Ram Lala are being made for the grand opening of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya next month, of which the "best" sculpture will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum or garbhagriha.

Rama Lala's idols are being made by three sculptors - Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey.

The temple trust said that of the three idols, one will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum, while the remaining two will be kept in other parts of the Ram Mandir. "The "one that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child," will be chosen," the trust said.

The selection will be made soon, trust officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The main rituals at the consecration ceremony will be performed by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Lakshmi Kant Dixit.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir, stepping up security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the tourists.

Security cameras have been installed across the town and drones will be used to review the security, officials said.

The temple town has also prepared to serve food to lakhs of devotees. "Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centers and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town," the temple trust said.