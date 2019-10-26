Ram Temple Construction To Start By December 6, Says Sakshi Maharaj

Supreme Court will be in favour of the Ram temple, says Sakshi Maharaj. (File)

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj today said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start by December 6 after the Supreme Court's judgement.

"The construction of Ram temple will commence before December 6. I want to thank the Supreme Court as it has heard non-stop for 40 days the matter that was pending for 150 years and after seriously hearing both the sides has reserved the judgement," he said.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement in the Ayodhya case before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

"The manner in which the archaeological department has presented its facts... The Shia Board has given in writing that temple should be constructed there. Similarly, the Sunni Board also spoke in favour of the temple by the time hearing came to an end," the BJP MP said.

Soon, we will get the verdict by the Supreme Court and it will be in favour of the Ram temple and its construction will start by December 6, he added.

"No ifs and buts... I know what the verdict will be, that is why I am saying temple construction will start by December 6," Sakshi Maharaj said.

