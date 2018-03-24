Ram Navmi 2018: Why Is Ram Navmi Celebrated? What Is Its Importance? - Complete Details About Ram Navmi Ram Navami 2018: It is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (or bright phase of the lunar fortnight) in the month of Chaitra (mid-march) of the Hindu or Lunar calendar.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT On Ram Navami celebrations, people come together to celebrate harmony and peace. New Delhi: Ram Navami is a Hindu or Vedic festival that is celebrated every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri (sometimes spelt Chaitra Navratri). The festival of Ram Navami or Rama Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram (Lord Rama). While many believe that on this day, Lord Ram (Lord Rama) was born in Ayodhya, many others believe that since Lord Ram (Lord Rama) was the himself the 'divine incarnation' of Vishnu, he descended from his heavenly abode and made an appearance in Ayodhya as a new born baby.



Understanding Who Lord Ram (Lord Rama) Was:

According to India's ancient Hindu scriptures, the Lord (Vishnu - the preserver), through time, descends from his heavenly abode in his various incarnations or avatars, to show all the beings of the world the path of truth and righteousness; and to ensure that good triumphs over evil. Vishnu is one of the principal deities of Hinduism, and is considered the supreme being in its Vaishnavism tradition. Vishnu is the 'preserver' of the universe in the Hindu trinity that includes Brahma (the 'creator' of the universe) and Shiva (the 'protector' or 'destroyer' of all evil). Lord Ram (Lord Rama) was an incarnation or avatar of Vishnu.



What Is Ram Navami (Rama Navami)? When Is It Celebrated? And Why Does It Fall On A Different Date Each Year?

Ram Navami is the festival that



When Is Ram Navami 2018? (Rama Navami 2018?), What Are The Timings For Puja (Puja Muhurat)?

(Rama Navami 2018) will be celebrated on Sunday, March 25, 2018 and extend into the early morning of Monday, March 26, 2018. The timings for puja or puja muhurat on Ram Navami 2018 are (All times are Indian Standard Time or IST): Start Date and Time (Tithi): Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 08:02 am

Ram Navami Puja Timings (Start Time or Muhurat): Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 11:32 am

Ram Navami Puja Timings (End Time or Muhurat): Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm (13:57 hrs)

End Date and Time (Tithi): Monday, March 26, 2018 at 05:54 am Why Is Ram Navami (Rama Navami) Celebrated? A Brief History

or Rama Navami is celebrated to mark the descent of Lord Vishnu in the avatar of Lord Ram, who was born in the kingdom of Ayodhya to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha, in the 'Treta Yuga' (or Treta Yug). Ayodhya was the capital of the Kingdom of Kosala in Avadha (known as Awadh in Uttar Pradesh). Mention of Lord Ram (Lord Rama) is not only found in ancient Hindu texts, but also in texts of Jainism and Buddhism. Lord Ram is the central figure of the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana - a text that not only has significance in India, but in cultures throughout South and Southeast Asia.



How To Perform The Ram Navami (Rama Navami) Puja Vidhi And Mantra Japa?

A prayer or puja vidhi, if performed as per the scriptures during Ram Navami (Rama Navami), is considered very auspicious. The Ram Navami Puja (Rama Navami Puja) includes the sthapana or installation of the Kalash (Kalash Sthapana) as well as the Panchang (Panchang Sthapana). These pujas include the Gauri Ganesh, Punyavachan, Shodash Matrika, Navgraha, and Sarvotabhadra. The recitals also include the Yogini Pujan (64 times), Shetrapal Pujan, Swasti Vachan, and Sankalpa.

The puja also includes 108 chants of each planetary mantra, 108 paaths of the Ram Raksha Strota, the Ram-Sita Pujan and recitation of the Sunderkand paath. The puja ends with a yagna, aarti and pushpaanjali.



What Else Should One Do On Ram Navami (Rama Navami)? How Else Can We Celebrate Ram Navami (Rama Navami)? People come together on Ram Navami to celebrate harmony and peace. Some even do a recital of the Ramayana, or reading scriptures like the Shrimad Bhagvatam.

Prayers can be done at homes as well as temples.

One may even take part in bhajans and kirtans, where devotional songs are sung at homes and temples.

Many people even observe a vrath or fast out of devotion to the Lord and perform social services at temples.



