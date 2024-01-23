Fireworks, A Sea Of Diyas: How India Celebrated Ayodhya Ram Temple

Students of an Odisha school illuminated 1,00,000 diyas in the school premises.

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, devotees gathered outside the temple premises on Tuesday as it opened to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a select group of priests performed the main rituals on Monday. Ayodhya gained global attention with illuminated earthen lamps and fireworks and drone shows lighting up the city.

Here's a glimpse of how various states across the country celebrated the Ram Temple event:

Gujarat

People visited temples and joined processions across the state to mark this special occasion. The SGVP Gurukul in Ahmedabad was illuminated with 10,000 diyas in honour of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: SGVP (Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam) Gurukul was illuminated with 10,000 diyas on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/E1T0BNGlEs — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Kerala

Kerala temples celebrated the unveiling of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya with special ceremonies. The Shri Rama Temple in Thrissur prepared 'Chirat' as part of the Ram Temple ceremony on January 22.

#WATCH | Thrissur, Kerala: 'Chirat' prepared at Shri Rama Temple on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/3IK6hy7OEo — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Goa

Goa lit up with celebrations as people gathered for rallies, illuminated temples, and lit diyas to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in the festivities, visiting the Shri Kelbai Devi Prasanna temple in the state.

#WATCH | Sanquelim: Goa CM Pramod Sawant visited Shri Kelbai Devi Prasanna, Nagnath and other temples on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/sGVvs0pyZT — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Telangana

Temples in Hyderabad were adorned with flowers and lights. The Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar saw devotees offering prayers.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Devotees offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Charminar on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/XQoiMJTKAW — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Odisha

Devotees in Sambalpur, Odisha, celebrated the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya by lighting up Sarovar Ghat with 1,11,111 earthen lamps.

#WATCH | Sambalpur, Odisha: Devotees lighted 1,11,111 earthen lamps at Sarovar Ghat on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/Mqw3cOPES0 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

In a spectacular celebration, the students of Vikash Residential School in Bhubaneswar illuminated 1,00,000 diyas in the school premises creating a record of sorts.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a Ram temple in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area on Monday. He also unveiled a 33-foot-long Hanuman idol at the temple. In Hubballi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in Deepotsav at Gavali Galli.

#WATCH | Hubballi, Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in Deepotsav at Gavali Galli on the occasion Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/lkNEVplho7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Assam

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati marked the Pran Pratishtha ceremony by lighting 1 lakh diyas on January 22. The Basistha Temple in the southeast corner of Guwahati also witnesses the lighting of 1 lakh diyas.

Madhya Pradesh

People across Madhya Pradesh celebrated the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', devotional songs and prayers.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Karunadham Aashram. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/JoBFT4JskX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at Wadala Ram Temple. "The whole of Mumbai has become 'Ram-may'. Diwali was celebrated in every house. The people of India were waiting for the success of this 500-year-old struggle. PM Modi generated a new enthusiasm today. This is a golden day which will motivate the country for the next 1000 years. 140 crore Indians will make a developed India with unity," Piyush Goyal said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Union Minister Piyush Goyal offer prayers at Wadala Ram Temple. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/IgjgBseIuq — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "The whole of Mumbai has become 'Ram-may'... Diwali was celebrated in every house... The people of India were waiting for the success of this 500-year-old struggle... PM Modi generated a new enthusiasm today... This… https://t.co/iYal59XR7spic.twitter.com/9tWQuWs58E — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Jharkhand

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attended Deepotsav at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar. He said, "I am fortunate to be the MP from Deoghar... PM Modi is also a Shiva devotee. If PM Modi has been able to do this (Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha), then I think it was the power of Lord Shiva that Ram Lalla is finally 'Virajmaan' in Ayodhya."

#WATCH | Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attends Deepotsav at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'. pic.twitter.com/W77yQ63MtM — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "I am fortunate to be the MP from Deoghar... PM Modi is also a Shiva devotee. If PM Modi has been able to do this (Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha), then I think it was the power of Lord Shiva that Ram Lalla is finally 'Virajmaan' in… https://t.co/DcgO2Ib1lkpic.twitter.com/FW0pEiGV4T — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Rajashthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in a drone show at Ramniwas Bagh to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attends drone show at Ramniwas Bagh, to mark Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony pic.twitter.com/1EKVGpHhB4 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Lord Ram is an integral part of our country's culture. He mentioned that they celebrated by lighting diyas.

#WATCH | Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "Lord Ram is the culture of our country. We did not get the invitation for Ram Temple's 'pranpratishtha'...We have expressed our faith by lighting diyas..." pic.twitter.com/MJxoeNLv5N — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

West Bengal

West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said "you can hear 'Jai Shree Ram' in every locality of Kolkata.”

#WATCH | Kolkata: On Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "...After almost 500 years, Ram Temple's 'pranpratishtha' has happened...You can hear 'Jai Shree Ram' in every locality of Kolkata..." pic.twitter.com/6ytIH0Nxom — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Tamil Nadu

People in Chennai celebrated 'Deepotsav' by lighting diyas to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals of 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Chennai to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. pic.twitter.com/KdPuHPhES0 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Punjab

Devotees sang 'Ram ayenge, mere ghar Ram ayenge' and other 'bhajans' during shobha yatras. The sky over Chandigarh lit up with firecrackers as locals celebrated the Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony.

#WATCH | Firecrackers adorn the sky over Chandigarh as locals celebrate Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/mJ9eZas75Z — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Delhi

In Delhi, people celebrated the Ram Temple event by responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light 'Ram Jyoti.' In the evening, people illuminated diyas at their homes and burst firecrackers to mark the consecration ceremony..

#WATCH | Delhi: Diyas lit up outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to mark Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'. pic.twitter.com/eJTTh15tnG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The historic ceremony was celebrated not only in India but also resonated across the globe. The Hindu community in the US, Australia, Canada and the UK, joined in commemorating the significant event.