Ram Jethmalani, Veteran Lawyer And Former Union Minister, Dies At 95

Ram Jethmalani died today at his Delhi home. (File)

Veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani died this morning at his home in Delhi. He was 95.

Mr Jethmalani, a six-time Rajya Sabha member, served as a Union minister in the United Front and NDA governments. He joined the BJP-led NDA ministry in 1998 and then again in October 1999. However, he quit the Vajpayee government in July 2000.

He had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Mr Jethmalani obtained a law degree when he was just 17 and started practising law in Karachi until the partition of India, says his official website.

The noted lawyer was involved in defending several high-profile cases of corruption and scams involving several top politicians, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his tribute to the veteran lawyer on Twitter.

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," he wrote.





