Over 1 Lakh People Donated Blood Under The Mega Blood Donation Drive

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the number of volunteers who have donated blood under Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has crossed one lakh.

The Union Minister quoted his older tweet and wrote "Crossed 1,00,000...".

Earlier on Saturday, the officials of the Ministry of Health informed that the country had created a world record by surpassing its previous best of 87,059 blood donations in 2014.

Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is a countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive, which was kickstarted by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday by donating blood at a blood donation camp at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

"As another remarkable aspect of this nationwide drive, 6,112 camps have been registered for this mega drive along with more than 2.07 lakh blood donors registered so far on the E-Rakt Kosh portal," read a statement.

In another step towards ensuring health for all, President Droupadi Murmu launched 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' to eliminate TB by 2025, on 9th September 2022.

"Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an extension of Hon'ble Prime Minister's citizen-centric policies and a key step in ensuring enhanced awareness regarding the treatment for TB, a curable disease. The treatment is available free of cost at government health facilities," added the statement.

The initiative has gained momentum and so far roughly 13.5 lakh TB patients have registered on the Nikshay portal, out of which 9.5 lakh active TB patients have given their consent for adoption.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal is facilitating providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.

The Nikshay Mitras can also register on the website and more than 15,000 such Mitras have registered so far and shown their commitment to supporting over 9.5 lakh TB patients.

