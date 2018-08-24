Raksha Bandhan: Healthy Gift Options For Your Sister

Raksha Bandhan gifts for yor sister wth a healthy twist.

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and people are busy buying the perfect gifts for their siblings. While there are many Rakhi gifting options available now, coming up with a unique gift idea every year is not an easy task. Verun Rastogii, Founder of Mufubu and Shampa Banerjee, in-house Dietitician of SastaSundar.com list healthy gifting ideas for sisters and brothers this Raksha Bandhan.

Healthy chocolates and assorted cookies: Healthy chocolates and assorted cookies are one of the best gifting options this festive season. These sweet products are low on sugar and packed with multi-nutrients values. This is a perfect gifting option if she loves indulging in chocolates and sweets. It is convenient, healthy and delicious for an occasion like Rakhi.

Organic tea combos with detox products: Teatox is the new healthy trend in India, drinking teas infused with diuretics, laxatives and stimulants are good for health. It helps to reduce inflate, boost your energy and strengthen your immune system. It is one of the best morning detoxes to lose weight. Every sister wants to have a celebrity inspired body, this gift is surely going to make her happy.

Vegan food hampers: More people around the world are selecting to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

Spa sessions: Gift her a spa session for natural and refreshing spa treatments. It is not only refreshing but extremely good for your skin and hair. There are various types of spa and facial sessions available in the market.

Fitness band: Your sister must be struggling to keep a tab on her health due to our hectic lifestyle and work life. Fitness Band makes it very easy to keep in check your daily health schedule and if your sister is a fitness freak, it will indeed be a perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for her.

Sports watch: Whether it''s for your brother or sister, sports watch is a dream come true gift for all. A sports watch is going to change not only their look but also make it as a wonderful gifting option. If your sister is a sports freak, then you can pair a sports watch with her favourite pair of badminton rackets.

Work leisure apparel: The new trend in the fashion world is wearing leggings outside of the gym or comfy clothes are the new attire for your next office look. Gift her fashionable work leisure apparel this Rakhi as it is perfect for work or dinner.

Running shoes: The last thing you want to worry about when you''re working out is about the comfort, especially since cross-training sneakers are already less cushioned than your go-to runners. Gift her a pair of running shoes and motivate her to begin her fitness journey.