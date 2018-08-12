Raksha Bandhan: Here's How You Can Make Your Brother Feel Special

Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) will be celebrated on August 26 across the country. (Representational)

New Delhi: We are all heading towards the most sought after festivals in the country - Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi). The festival is an epitome of all forms of protection aiming to destroy all sins in society. Siblings are busy preparing for their day, which falls on August 26 this year. While sisters are busy choosing the most stylish, unique rakhi and Raksha Bandhan cards, brothers are planning on how they can make their sisters feel special. Brothers and sisters share whatever they have and most of the times end up fighting. And when it comes to choosing gifts for Raksha Bandhan, it becomes quite difficult for both. Brothers shell out to get the best gift for sisters and also keep guessing their what they would get in return. A sister hunts for the best gift in town or prepares her brother's favourite recipes only to make the day special for him.