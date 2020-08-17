Rakesh Asthana Appointed Chief Of Border Security Force

Rakesh Asthana, the chief of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, has been appointed the Director General of Border Security Force. The former official of the Central Bureau of Investigations had run into controversy with his bitter public feud with his then boss Alok Verma and was subject to long investigation in a bribery case in which he was allegedly involved. He got a clean chit from the agency in February this year.

In 2018, the CBI - then headed by Alok Verma - had registered a case against Rakesh Asthana on the basis of a case filed by Hyderabad businessman Satish Sana.

The complainant, who was being probed in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, alleged that Rakesh Asthana took a bribe of Rs 2.95 crore to help him in the case.

Mr Asthana had responded by filing a complaint against Mr Verma with the Vigilance department.

As the agency's infighting worsened, the Centre moved out both officials.

Mr Asthana, who was the second-in-command in the CBI, was made the Director General of Civil Aviation Security.

In August last year, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer for temporary charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau.