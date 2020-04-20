Rajya Sabha Secretariat Begins Function Amid Strict Restrictions

COVID-19: To maintain social distancing rules, officials, staff will wait in circles drawn on the ground

The Rajya Sabha secretariat partially resumed functioning today – Day 27 of the nationwide lockdown -- amid necessary safeguards against spread of corona virus. The partial relaxation in lockdown came into effect today as announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, a day after the countrywide lockdown was extended, the Central ministers joined work.

Today, Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma firmed up the work agenda, which includes the anti-coronavirus measures to be taken in and around the Parliament House complex.

The discussion with 17 senior officials of the rank of Joint Secretary and above, took place through video conferencing.

All vehicles entering the premises, including the parliament annexe will be sanitized. The number of will be checked and their temperatures will be taken as part of the first layer of safeguards on the first day of resumption of work.

The safety measures will continue as norm as long as the lockdown restrictions are in force.

To maintain social distancing rules, officials and staff will wait in circles drawn on the ground at the lifts and gates. Mask and gloves will be mandatory. Also, everyone will have to carry their own water bottle and lunch boxes.

Asking senior officials to make maximum use of e-office in view of rational deployment of manpower, Mr Verma said all norms regarding ensuring social distance and other safeguards shall be ensured.

Around 100 of the total 1,300 personnel of the Rajya Sabha secretariat attended office today as per the rotational deployment plan.

World 24,17,936 Cases 16,16,547 Active 6,35,323 Recovered 1,66,066 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,17,936 and 1,66,066 have died; 16,16,547 are active cases and 6,35,323 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 5:48 pm.