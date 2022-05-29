Rajya Sabha Elections: Congress's List Of 10 Candidates Out

Congress today announced 10 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections which will be held for 57 seats across 15 states on June 10. The list includes prominent Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken and Rajeev Shukla.

Earlier today, the BJP released a list of 16 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively.

Of the 16 candidates, six are from Uttar Pradesh.

Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. The last date for filing nominations is May 31.