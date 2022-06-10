Congress Wins 3 Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Seats, Zee's Subhash Chandra Loses

The big fights are taking place in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana, with reports of cross voting coming in from three states.

Counting is held up in two states – Haryana and Maharashtra -- over complaints of cross voting or showing votes to unauthorised persons.

In Rajasthan, Congress candidates Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala got extra votes. So did BJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari. Zee chairman Subhash Chandra, backed by the BJP, lost. One vote was rejected.

Congratulating the winners, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "It was clear from the beginning that the Congress had the required majority for all three seats. But BJP tried horse trading by fielding an independent".

"The solidarity of our MLAs has given a befitting reply to this effort. The BJP will face a similar defeat in the 2023 assembly elections as well," he added..

Counting is over in Karnataka where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh have secured 46 votes each. The final results are yet to be declared.

In Haryana, the BJP sought cancellation of the votes of two Congress members. The party alleged that the two Congress MLAs showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them. Congress's Ajay Maken also wrote to the Election Commission, alleging the ruling BJP's objection of code violation was false and frivolous.

In Maharashtra, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have met the Election Commission, alleging cross voting and seeking disqualification of votes. There is no clarity when the counting will begin.

In Karnataka, counting got held up initially after the polling agent of Congress's Jairam Ramesh filed a complaint with the Election Commission to disqualify the vote of HD Revanna, saying he had revealed his vote to Congress's DK Shivakumar.