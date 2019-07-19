Venkaiah Naidu Warns Minister For Absence: "Shouldn't Happen In Future"

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu today called out Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, for not being present in the Parliament recently.

Updated: July 19, 2019 16:21 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu asked Sanjeev Kumar Balyan not to repeat the mistake. (File)


New Delhi: 

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi disapproved of ministers skipping parliament duty and asked for the names of absentees to be sent to him every evening, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu today called out Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, for not being present in the Parliament recently.

Mr Naidu asked the minister not to repeat the mistake.

"Mantriji, day before yesterday your name was there in the agenda. But when called, you were not there. Please note that it should not happen in future," the chairman said addressing Mr Blayan.

The minister said he regretted that he was absent and assured that it will not happen again.

The House took up various issues during the Zero Hour, including the Bihar floods that have affected nearly a dozen districts and the recent building collapse in Mumbai.



