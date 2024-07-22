Army Averts Major Terror Attack In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

This comes amid a spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region, raising major security concerns.

The Indian Army repulsed a major attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district this morning. A soldier was injured in the predawn attack at an army camp, suggest initial reports. The security forces launched a massive search operation to flush out terrorists after the attack, said a defense spokesman.

This comes amid a spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region, raising major security concerns.

The attack was reported less than 24 hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu and discussed measures to deal with the dramatic spurt in major terrorist attacks on the army in the region that was free from terrorism till few year ago.

Source say a heavily armed group of terrorists attacked an army camp at Gunda village. Firing started at around 4 am and continued for more than one hour.

While a heavily retaliation by the army has forced attackers to flee, this is another audacious attack on the army in region.

On Friday, a temporary army camp set up in a school was attacked with heavy gun fire and grenades in Doda district. In the same area four soldiers including a captain were killed last week days after five soldiers were killed in an ambush in Kathua.

Army has already deployed more troops including special forces commandos in Jammu region to fight highly trained terrorists who have infested the region and carry out attack after attack on the Army.

In last 32 months, 48 army soldiers have been killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu. After almost every attack, terrorists manage to escape without suffering a casualty of their own.

Last week Prime Minister chaired meeting of cabinet committee on security on the rise in terrorist attacks in Jammu. Earlier Prime Minister had asked army to deploy full spectrum of its anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate terrorist from Jammu region.

The attacks are taking place despite a massive cordon and search operations by security forces in different areas of Jammu.