Rajnath Singh In J&K To Review Security Situation, Days After Terror Attack

Rajnath Singh reached Jammu and left for Rajouri soon after

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu today for a security review trip, days after an ambush by terrorists on Army vehicles in Poonch left four soldiers dead. Mr Singh left for Rajouri soon after reaching Jammu.

The Defence Minister's visit comes at a time when a Brigadier-level officer faces a probe for recurring lapses in Army operations that have led to several soldiers' deaths. It also comes amid outrage in Jammu and Kashmir over the deaths of three civilians in Poonch sector after the Army detained them for questioning.

Mr Singh is likely to meet local residents and families of the dead civilians. Around 3 pm, he is expected to chair a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

Security has been stepped up across Jammu for the Defence Minister's visit. Earlier, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Union Territory to review the situation there.