India-Nepal Ties Bound By Roti-Beti, No One Can Break It: Rajnath Singh

India-Nepal ties are not ordinary and no power in world can break the relationship, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today, commenting that the countries were bound together by "roti-beti".

"If there is any misunderstanding between India and Nepal, then we will sort it out through dialogue," Rajnath Singh said at a virtual rally amid strain over Nepal clearing a new map that includes parts of Indian Territory, a move linked to the neighbouring country's objection to a new border road.

"There is some misunderstanding in our neighbor Nepal on the road. The road built by BRO (Border Road Organisation) in Lipulekh is very much in Indian Territory," the Defence Minister asserted.

On Sunday, the lower house of Nepal's parliament approved a new map including Indian Territory. India has rejected the map, calling it a "unilateral act" that is not based on historical facts or evidence.

Nepal published its revised map in May after India inaugurated an 80-km road connecting Uttarakhand with Lipulekh on the border with Tibet.

"We have social, geographical, historic, cultural and even spiritual ties with Nepal. Our relationship with Nepal is that of roti-beti. I can tell you with confidence that there cannot be any bitterness among Indians for Nepal. It is a deep relationship. We will resolve the issues through dialogue," said Mr Singh.