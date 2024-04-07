Rajnath Singh Draws From Bollywood To Take A Swipe At Congress

Taking dig at Congress over its "relationship with corruption", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled a bollywood song "Aaja Sham Hone Aayee...tu chal mai aayee" and said whenever the Congress forms government, corruption follows itself in a similar manner.

The Union Minister mocked the Congress by recalling the songs from bollywood movies Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), he said that the name of the movie Ek Dujhe Ke Liye is similar to Congress relationship with corruption.

Further, he mentioned a song from Maine Pyar Kiya movie "Aaja Sham Hone Aayee...tu chal mai aayee", is like when Congress forms government corruption follows.

Mr Singh pushed for 'One Nation One Election' at the election rally in Bikaner and Jhunjunu in Rajasthan.

Mr Singh stressed on Sunday that there must be 'one nation and one election' to save time and resources for the nation, adding he said that the Congress party will only oppose it.

"There must be One Nation, One Election. Centre had formed a committee under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee has submitted its reports to the President. I believe the people of the nation will support us," the senior BJP leader said.

He was addressing a public rally for senior minister and BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Jhunjunu candidate ShubhKaran Choudhary.

"Four months ago, I came to Rajasthan for an election campaign, and again, I am here for the election campaign. One Nation One Election will save time, money, and resources," he said.

He added that the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has submitted their report. One Nation One Election will ensure election from Gram Sabha to General election to be held simultaneously.

In his speech, he praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government crackdown on criminals and improved law and order situation in the state.

"Ever since Bhajan Lal Sharma's government came to power in Rajasthan, the law and order situation has improved a lot. A large number of criminals have been sent to jail. I congratulate Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for improving the law and order situation in Rajasthan," he said.

He said that PM Modi always thinks of the country's progress and BJP never does religion based politics.

"We consider the public as Janardan, whereas the Congress people consider their own family as Janardan. This is the difference in thinking. That is why the country is moving ahead under the leadership of Modiji," he said.

"Whenever the Congress government has been in power, some scam or the other has definitely taken place. Even their ministers had to go to jail. Whereas there is not a single stain of corruption on his government," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)