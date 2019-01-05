Rajnath Singh Briefed On Kerala After Violence Over Sabarimala Temple

Violent protests have erupted in Kerala over the issue of women entering the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala

Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam on Saturday briefed Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the law and order situation in the state following incidents of violent protests that erupted after two women entered the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

With Kerala witnessing widespread violence during the 12-hour state-wide shutdown called by Hindu fringe groups on Thursday, Governor Sathasivam had sought an "urgent report" from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Governor Sathasivam also appealed to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace across Kerala.

The entry of two women of reproductive age into the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala on Wednesday, the first time since the Supreme Court in September last year lifted the age-linked ban on entry of women devotees, has triggered massive protests in Kerala.

Violence involving BJP-RSS and ruling CPI(M) workers rocked parts of Kerala, particularly Kannur, Saturday with a number of houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the issue.