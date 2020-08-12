Congress Leader Rajiv Tyagi Dies, Priyanka Gandhi Tweets 'Personal Sorrow'

Rajiv Tyagi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Mr Tyagi's death a matter of "personal sorrow" for her

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi, 53, died on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He would have celebrated his 54th birthday next month.

Mr Tyagi, who participated in a television debate earlier today, complained of chest pains shortly after the programme ended. Minutes later he fell unconscious and was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where doctors tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

His last tweet, posted at 3.41 PM, was to urge his supporters to watch him live on TV at 5 PM.

आज शाम 5:00 बजे आज तक पर रहूंगा। धन्यवाद। — Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINDIA) August 12, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the tributes, calling Mr Tyagi's death "personal sorrow for me" and a matter of "irreparable damage for all".

"The untimely death of Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, is a personal sorrow for me. We all have irreparable damage," Ms Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

"Rajivji was a dedicated warrior. Heartfelt condolences to the family from all UP Congress. May God give his family the strength to suffer," she added.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।



राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना।



ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

The Congress said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of Mr Tyagi, whom the party called "a true patriot" and offered its prayers to his family and friends at this time of grief.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi, a staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of grief," the party said.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Kerala Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar were also among those to tweet messages of condolence.

"He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Mr Gehlot said.

Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020

Mr Tharoor said Rajiv Tyagi was a "real loss" for the Congress and wrote: "Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently and was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive and progressive politics".

Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently & was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics. A real loss for @incIndia. Mourning #RajivTyagi@RTforINDIA. Om Shanti. https://t.co/fcRe2b4xt8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he was "deeply saddened" to hear about Mr Tyagi's death and also offered his condolences. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Rajiv Tyagiji. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones," Mr Pilot tweeted.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi ji. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

He will be missed. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 12, 2020

DK Shivakumar also called Mr Tyagi a "dedicated Congressman" and said: "Deeply saddened to know of the untimely demise of our national spokesperson, Rajiv Tyagi. He was a dedicated Congressman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Deeply saddened to know of the untimely demise of our national spokesperson, Shri. Rajiv Tyagi.



He was a dedicated congressman. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/xrneDOa5jo — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 12, 2020

"Devastated on hearing the news of the sudden demise of my very dear friend colleague Rajiv Tyagi - shocked!! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man - this was no age to take him away!!!!" party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

With input from PTI