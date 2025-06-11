"So Proud": Daughter Of Officer Behind Pak Ceasefire Talks Praises "Cool" Father

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who played a major role in Operation Sindoor, was honoured with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II) on June 4. The senior officer, who continues to serve as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), was also appointed the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) on Monday. The role is among the most critical in the Indian Army, overseeing key verticals, including Operations and Intelligence.

His daughter, Sharan Ghai, has now posted a heartfelt message praising her "cool" father.

"So proud of you, Dad," Ms Ghai wrote. "Glad to see everyone's finally realising just how cool you are. We've known it all along. Love you, @RgGhai, can't wait to see the amazing things you achieve next."

So proud of you, dad.

Glad to see everyone's finally realizing just how cool you are - we've known it all along. ????

Love you, @RgGhai, can't wait to see the amazing things you achieve next. https://t.co/zNtmQipk9j — Sharan Ghai (@ghaishar) June 9, 2025

The Uttam Yudh Seva Medal is a high wartime military honour awarded for exceptional service during conflict or hostilities. It is the wartime counterpart of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and is open to all ranks of the armed forces, including auxiliary, reserve, and nursing staff, for outstanding operational leadership and distinguished service.

Lt Gen Ghai played a key role in Operation Sindoor, a military offensive launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The operation targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and killed over 100 terrorists.

During the strikes, Pakistan's DGMO called Lt Gen Ghai, reportedly pleading for a ceasefire. Mr Ghai later described India's response using the phrase "Ashes to Ashes" to explain how the country's air defence neutralised threats.

Earlier this year, he visited Manipur to assess the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar border, reviewing infrastructure and coordination with state officials. A seasoned officer from the Kumaon Regiment, Mr Ghai also led the Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir before assuming the DGMO role in October 2024.