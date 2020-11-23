Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict AG Perarivalan Gets Week's Parole

The CBI has informed the top court that it had nothing to do with AG Perarivalan's release.

The Supreme Court today granted Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan a week's parole for medical check-up. It has directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide police protection to him during his hospital visits.

With this, the top court has extended by a week the parole granted by the Madras High Court to Perarivalan till November 23.

The Supreme Court order followed the Central Bureau of Investigation's submission that it had nothing to do with the release of the convict as the Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, had to take a call.

The Tamil Nadu government's recommendation to release all seven convicts in the 1991 assassination case, including AG Perarivalan, is pending with the Governor Purohit.

In January, the Supreme Court will decide on Mr Perarivalan plea seeking release and may even ask the Governor to decide on the state government's recommendation.

Earlier this month, key Tamil opposition parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Pattali Makkal Kacchi had urged Mr Purohit to expeditiously decide on the release of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts. The plea followed the Supreme Court expressing unhappiness over the pendency of Mr Perarivalan's plea with Mr Purohit for over two years.

The Governor has been delaying a decision on a September 9, 2018, state cabinet resolution, recommending the release of the seven convicts.

Forty six-year-old Perarivalan has sought a suspension of his life sentence in the case till the CBI-led Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Agency probe is completed.

The seven convicts, behind bars for the last 29 years, were originally given death sentence for their role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 at Sriperumbudur by an LTTE suicide bomber.