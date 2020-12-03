Rajinikanth To Announce Party On December 31, Launch In January

Last month, Rajinikanth had hinted that his long-awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed.

Superstar Rajinikanth said today he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of speculation.

Rajinikanth made the announcement a day after he met senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Later on Wednesday, he said he "will announce my decision soon" on his plans for electoral politics.

"District office bearers expressed their opinions. They have said they will agree to whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible," the 69-year-old told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

Last month, the actor had hinted that his long-awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed. A letter attributed to him cited doctors' concern over campaigning during the pandemic and the potential impact on Rajinikanth's health. The letter seemed to indicate the actor had been advised to restrict travel since he has a kidney condition and could be vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.