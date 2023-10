Case Against Union Minister For Controversial Remarks On Kerala Blasts

Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (File)

A case has been registered against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar over controversial remarks on the serial blasts in Kerala.

Official sources said the case has been registered against the minister for spreading social hatred. "He has been charged for making statements that promote enmity between different groups," news agency PTI quoted senior police official as saying.

Mr Chandrasekhar, hours after the serial blasts at a prayer meet in Kerala on Sunday, slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging politics of appeasement.

He hit out at Mr Vijayan over a Hamas operative's virtual address at an event organised by a religious group in Malappuram.

"Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges. Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians," he had said on X - formerly known as Twitter.