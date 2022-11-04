Rajasthan's Iconic Pushkar Fair Begins But It's Not The Same This Year

The Pushkar fair is one of Rajasthan's biggest tourist draws.

It's the most popular fair in Rajasthan's tourist calendar but this year's Pushkar Fair, more famous for animals than anything else, will not be the same.

Cautious about the spread of lumpy skin disease, the Rajasthan government has banned animals from entering Pushkar and setting up camp.

And though the fair is underway, it lacks the buzz and business that it was hoping to regain after two years of a slump because of COVID-19.

Five kilometres from the fairgrounds outside the city, camels can be seen idling on the sand dunes.

The animal herders have been forced to camp here as Pushkar is no entry zone for them.

Many of them from far-flung districts like Barmer travelled on foot for days with their camels, only to find that there would be no trade in livestock.

Sheru, a camel owner from Barmer, said he walked over 500 kilometres with 8-10 camels hoping to sell them. Now, there is little choice but to go back.

Those who have brought camels to the fair have been made to camp outside the city.

Traditionally, animal herders have been coming to Pushkar to buy and sell animals for generations. It has become an annual ritual.

The fair administration also makes special arrangements for animals like space to camp and drinking water facilities for the cattle and the camels.

But this time, in the absence of any arrangements, animal herders are finding it a challenge to keep their animals fed and watered.

Mamta, a camel owner from Hanumangarh, said, "We are poor people. We came here hoping to sell a few camels and make some money but unfortunately, there is no livestock fair. We had no idea about it."

The government says the caution is justified because Rajasthan was among the worst affected states by the lumpy skin disease. Some 15 lakh animals were affected and over 70,000 died.

Even though the fair looks forlorn without the animals, the Rajasthan government has pulled out all stops to make it an attractive visit for tourists.

The bathing ghats along the Pushkar lake have been decorated with lamps. Thousands are expected to visit on Tuesday for a dip on the holy day of Kartik Purnima.