Rajasthan Voting Dates Revised From November 23 To 25 Due To Wedding Rush

The wedding rush may result in a reduced voter participation in Rajasthan (Representational)

The polling dates for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections have been revised due to a "wedding rush", the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. The state, which was earlier scheduled to vote on November 23, will now exercise franchise two days later on November 25.

Representations were received by the Election Commission from various political parties, including Jodhpur BJP MP PP Chaudhary, social organisations, and several media platforms to change the date of the poll considering a large-scale wedding or social engagement on that day, the poll body said in a statement.

The wedding rush may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, causing various logistical issues and leading to reduced voter participation in the poll, it added,

The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, decided to change the date of polls from November 23 to November 25.

Votes polled will be counted as scheduled on December 3, along with the four other states that will go to polls next month.