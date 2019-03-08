Rajasthan Renames 15 Schools After Security Personnel Killed In Action

Rajasthan education minister said his party had cleared the filed of these government schools.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara Thursday announced renaming 15 government schools after security personnel killed in action to pay tributes to the "real life heroes" and promote nationalism among students.

In a statement, he said three schools each in Churu, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts, two each in Alwar and Sikar, and one each in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts have been renamed after such security personnel.

"We salute martyrdom of the soldiers protecting the country's borders," Mr Dotsara said.

He said the files on renaming these government schools had been pending in the previous BJP government and have been cleared by his party's government.