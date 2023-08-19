Rajasthan Relaxes Eligibility Criteria For Girls From Nomadic Tribes In Scooter Scheme

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal. (Representational)

The Rajasthan government today relaxed the scoring criteria for girl students of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes eligible for state-sponsored scooters.

These girl students will now be eligible for the 'Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Scheme' if they obtain at least 50 per cent marks in higher secondary or any equivalent examination, compared to the earlier mandate of 60 per cent.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to amend the criteria by providing relaxation in the marks limit of such girl students under the scheme, according to an official statement issued here.

Until now, the scheme mandated securing at least 60 per cent marks in the higher secondary or any equivalent examination of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and 70 per cent in the higher secondary or equivalent examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

On the lines of the 'Devnarayan Chhatra Scooty Distribution Scheme', the eligibility of 50 per cent marks has been fixed for the girl students belonging to nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, the statement said.

In case of non-availability of eligible girl students, scooters will be given to the girl students of the general category, it added.

The 'Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Scheme', run by the state government, aims to encourage girl students of nomadic tribes for education and motivate them for higher studies by providing them with scooters.

Similarly, the 'Devnarayan Chhatra Scooty Distribution Scheme' caters to girls of the most backward classes.

