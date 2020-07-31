Rajasthan Political Crisis Updates: 'Constitution Supreme For Me,' Says Governor; Court Notice To 6 Ex-BSP MLAs Key To Ashok Gehlot's Government

The Governor has decided to convene assembly session from August 14

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has refuted allegations that he had acted under the Central government's pressure in the political tussle. Mr Mishra, who on Wednesday agreed with the state Cabinet's proposal to call an assembly session from August 14, said he has always directed the state government to follow constitutional provisions in sending its request for convening a session.

"The Constitution is supreme for a governor. There is no pressure on me," he said when asked about the Congress' charge against him.

After a week of hectic parleys, protests and exchange of letters between Raj Bhavan and the state government in Rajasthan, Mr Mishra on Wednesday agreed to call an assembly session on August 14. Earlier, the Governor had questioned the government's third proposal, which insisted on the July 31 date it mentioned earlier.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the "rates of horse trading" in Rajasthan have increased after the announcement of the assembly session.

Mr Gehlot has a narrow lead in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, just one ahead of the majority mark of 101. His push for an assembly session is seen to be spurred by the strong belief that he is well-positioned to win a trust vote at this point.

Here are the Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis: