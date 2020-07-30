'Rajasthan Horse-Trading Rates Have Gone Up': Ashok Gehlot's Theory

Ashok Gehlot also took on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him.

The "rates of horse trading" in Rajasthan have increased after the announcement of the assembly session set to begin on August 14, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday in a veiled dig at the governor and the BJP.

"After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse-trading," Mr Gehlot told reporters.

His comment seemed to have been aimed for the opposition BJP, which rules at the centre, and Governor Kalraj Mishra who finally agreed to call an assembly session after rejecting three proposals from the Chief Minister who is anxious to prove his majority and snuff out a rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Also targeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him, Mr Gehlot accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of acting at the instance of the BJP.

Her complaining is not justified, Mr Gehlot said.

The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14.

The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth proposal to the governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, pitching August 14 as the new date.

The Chief Minister has accused the governor of working under BJP pressure going beyond his jurisdiction to block the cabinet proposals to help the party poach MLAs at a time when it is battling an open revolt by some legislators led by Sachin Pilot.

Mr Gehlot has a narrow lead in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, just one ahead of the majority mark of 101. His push for an assembly session is seen to be spurred by the strong belief that he is well-positioned to win a trust vote at this point.

(With inputs from PTI)