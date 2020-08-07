Did Not Tap Phone Of Any MLA: Rajasthan Police On Social Media Claim

Congress had shifted MLAs backing Ashok Gehlot to Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel.

The Rajasthan Police on Friday clarified that it did not tap the phone number of any legislator, after a social media message alleged that at least six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel have been put under surveillance.

The Congress had shifted the MLAs backing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to the Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel while accusing the BJP of the bid to topple its government in the state.

It has been claimed in the WhatsApp message that phone numbers of around half a dozen MLAs staying at the hotel are being illegally tapped. The message is being circulated with a list of phone numbers.

Reacting to it, the state police in a statement said, "No unit of the Rajasthan Police did phone tapping of any MLA or MP, neither in the past nor in present." The state police said the allegations are "imaginary and false".

"The Rajasthan Police always acts to prevent criminal activities and illegal taping is a criminal act," the statement said.

The BJP had earlier accused the state government of illegal phone tapping after the Congress cited some audio clips allegedly unraveling the "plot" to topple its government in the state.