Rajasthan Officer Beats Up Man After He Complained About Roads Prakash, a resident of Kamalpura village, 120 km away from the state capital Jaipur, was released soon after his arrest yesterday, a police official said.

Prakash had a verbal duel with Todabhim sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdish Arya (Representational) Jaipur: A 32-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by an administration official and arrested on charges of misbehaviour after he complained about roads in his village in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said today.



Mr Prakash, a resident of Kamalpura village, 120 km away from the state capital Jaipur, was released soon after his arrest yesterday, a police official said.



Mr Prakash had a verbal duel with Todabhim sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdish Arya after he raised the problems of roads in his village during a 'Nyay Apke Dwar' camp.



After a heated argument, the SDM reportedly pushed, dragged and thrashed the villager before handing him over to police, they added.



"He was arrested under section 151 of CrPC on complaint by the SDM and was released yesterday," SHO of Balghat police station said.



A bystander shot a video of the incident and circulated on social media, the official added.



Karauli district collector Abhimanyu Kumar alleged that Mr Prakash had created nuisance and misbehaved with the SDM.



"A probe has been ordered in the incident but primary investigation reveals that the man had misbehaved with the officer. No action against him has been taken so far," the collector said.



