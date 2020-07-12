Sachin Pilot And BJP Negotiations: 5 Points, According To Sources

New Delhi:
The Congress government in Rajasthan is on the brink with deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rushing to Delhi with MLAs loyal to him after his hostilities with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot peaked in the last two days. Sources say Sachin Pilot, who also heads the Congress in Rajasthan, has been in talks with the BJP, which took power in two states earlier, enabled by high-profile defections from the Congress.
Here is what we know of these talks:
- Talks between Sachin Pilot and the BJP reportedly began before the country went into a coronavirus lockdown in March-end.
- Sources say Sachin Pilot is keen on the Chief Minister's post, which he lost to veteran Ashok Gehlot after the Congress's 2018 victory in state polls.
- The BJP, however, says Mr Pilot needs to bring down the government if he wants the top post.
- Also, the BJP has its own Chief Ministerial candidate. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has the support of nearly 45 BJP MLAs.
- Sources say Mr Pilot has discussed with his Congress bosses the option of setting up a regional party and has told then he will not join the BJP.