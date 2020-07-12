In Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot Crisis, The Letter That Was The Last Straw

Sachin Pilot is Deputy Chief Minister in the Rajasthan government. (File photo)

A letter asking Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to appear for questioning in an investigation into alleged attempts to destabilise the state government is believed to have pushed the Congress crisis to breaking point.

Sachin Pilot was on Friday summoned by the Rajasthan anti-terror squad and the Special Operations Group to appear for questioning.



The Special Operations Group comes under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - who is also state home minister -- so the letter was seen as an affront by his deputy. That Ashok Gehlot would also be questioned was seen as just a cover.

The investigations are based on tapped phone conversations of two BJP leaders, which indicated a move to topple the Congress government by luring MLAs to the BJP.

Sources say Sachin Pilot was very angry when he received the notice dated July 10.