Amid Brewing Crisis In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot In Delhi With Loyalist MLAs

"We are confident we won't allow a Madhya Pradesh situation to take place again," a senior leader in the party said. "There is an attempt being made to break our government. A lot of money is being given and promised by the Centre and the BJP," sources said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said yesterday that the BJP, which is the main opposition in the state, was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore or "favours" to switch allegiances and help topple his government.

"We keep hearing talk of money being offered to MLAs to switch sides. Some have been promised up to Rs 15 crores and some have been assured of other favours. What they first did covertly, they now do overtly. You saw this in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and the north-eastern states," Mr Gehlot said.

Sachin Pilot, who was a contender for the Chief Minister's post after the Congress victory in Rajasthan in 2018, was given the post of the state Congress chief and made the Deputy Chief Minister with five departments.

The differences between Mr Pilot and the Chief Minister has been brewing since.

Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, who has filed a complaint with the Special Operations Group and the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan Police, told news agency ANI the BJP was "terrified".

An MLA from Kushalgarh in south Rajasthan, who was been named as one of those approached by the BJP, has categorically denied the allegation.

The Congress holds 107 seats in the 200-strong Rajasthan Assembly and has support from 12 independent candidates. In addition, five MLAS from other parties - the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the CPI (M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party - support Mr Gehlot.

Ahead of last month's Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress, unsettled by events in Madhya Pradesh in March, and faced with similar events in Gujarat, moved its MLAs to a resort.