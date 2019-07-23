Minister's Cow Is An 'Animal' Remark Hurt People's Sentiments: BJP Leader

Shanti Dhariwal had said that cow is a "highly useful animal" but there is no sense in worshipping it.

BJP leader Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday condemned state minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal's remark calling cow an "animal" and hurting sentiments of the people.

He also said that cow is revered as a mother to the people and Mr Dhariwal's comments have hurt their sentiments.

"Dhariwal's comment on cow and Hindutva is condemnable. Saying that cow is just an animal hurts people's sentiments. The cow is worshipped as a mother in this country," Mr Devnani, also a lawmaker, said.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, the minister had said that cow is a "highly useful animal" but there is no sense in worshipping it.

"Cow is a highly useful animal but it does not make any sense in worshipping it. Superwomen, not animals are worshipped," Mr Dhariwal said while quoting excerpts from a book written by Hindu nationalist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The minister had also taken an aim at "nationalist", saying that nationalism cannot be imagined without including Muslims who make around 22 crores of the country's total population.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.