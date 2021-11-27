Rajasthan Man Arrested For Spying For ISI, Was Trained In Pak: Police

The accused had visited Pak where he came in contact with an ISI handler, cops said (Representational)

A man has been arrested by the Rajasthan police from Jaisalmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, the police said today.

The accused, Nibab Khan, who runs a small shop selling mobile SIM cards among other things, had been spying for the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI for a long time, Director-General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

Khan had visited Pakistan in 2015 where he came in contact with an ISI handler. He was trained for 15 days and given Rs 10,000.

On his return to India, he started spying for the Pak agency.

The accused was passing on information related to Indian Army's local activities to his handler through social media, Mr Mishra said.