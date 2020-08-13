Rajasthan Live Updates: Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot Face-Off Likely At Congress Legislature Party Meet Today

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are expected to attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting today. (File)

In a major-twist to the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government in the special assembly session starting tomorrow. The announcment came following a meeting by Vasundhara Raje and other top Rajasthan BJP leaders met earlier today to plan for the session.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot is expected to come face-to-face with his former boss today, after his reconciliation with the Congress leadership and "homecoming.. Mr Gehlot, in a series of tweets, said that Mr Pilot has been invited to the meeting at his residence at 5 PM. The Chief Minister announced the meeting of Congress MLAs after tweets this morning that he was all for "forget and forgive" and moving on.

Meanwhile, the six MLAs who shifted from Mayawati's party to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote of Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government. The Supreme Court, which was hearing a BJP MLA's petition for a temporary freeze on the merger, has refused to allow it. The court left the decision to a single judge in Rajasthan, which is hearing the matter.

Here are the updates on Rajasthan political crisis:

Aug 13, 2020 15:46 (IST) JUST IN: BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow

Aug 13, 2020 15:45 (IST) Supreme Court to take up BJP MLA plea against the merger on August 17



The petition had asked the top court to urgently take a call on the matter in view of the beginning of the assembly session. (Read full story here

Aug 13, 2020 15:38 (IST) After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked. - Avinash Pande (@avinashpandeinc) August 13, 2020

Aug 13, 2020 15:37 (IST) Congress MLAs to meet at Ashok Gehlot's home at 5 PM



Sachin Pilot has been invited to a Congress meeting at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home at 5 PM. This will be his first after his reconciliation with the Congress leadership and "homecoming".

Aug 13, 2020 15:35 (IST) The MLAs on Team Gehlot returned to Jaipur on Wednesday and were driven straight to Fairmont, the resort they had stayed in during the rebel crisis. They are likely to stay there till the Friday session, a sign that Mr Gehlot is not dropping his guard.

Aug 13, 2020 15:33 (IST) Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday after ending his month-long rebellion



Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday after ending his month-long rebellion. The truce was announced on Monday after he met with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reassured him that his grievances would be addressed.

Ashok Gehlot left Jaipur before Mr Pilot arrived and chose to fly to Jaisalmer, where he had put up 100-odd MLAs to guard his flock for a possible trust vote on Friday.



Aug 13, 2020 15:33 (IST) To help smooth things over, the Congress has despatched senior leader KC Venugopal, who will be present at the meeting.