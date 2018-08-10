Rajasthan Government To Organise Human Chain Along India-Pak Border

The human chain will be formed under Rajasthan government's ''Shahadat ko Salam" programme.

All India | | Updated: August 10, 2018 23:41 IST
The programme will be organised with the help of the army and the BSF. (Representational)

Jaipur: 

On the eve of Independence Day, the Rajasthan government will organise a human chain along the 650-km-long Pakistan border under a programme, ''Shahadat ko Salam,'' chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday.

The programme will be organised by the state government with the help of Border Security Force and the Army on August 14, Mr Raje said during the Udaipur leg of the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

Terming it as a unique event, the CM said the state has contributed brave soldiers to the various wings of the armed forces. "The programme will make the soldiers feel that people are with them," she said.
 

