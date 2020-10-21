Rajasthan Government To Bring Bill Against Centre's Farm Laws: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said his government will bring a bill against farm laws on the lines of Punjab (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab.

The Chief Minister announced this on Twitter, hours after the Punjab assembly unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the Union government laws.

"INC under the leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji& #RahulGandhi ji stands absolutely with our annadatas and will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by NDA Govt. Today Congress Govt in #Punjab has passed Bills against these laws & #Rajasthan will follow soon," Mr Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the Congress leadership had suggested states where the party is in power to pass laws of their own, negating the central legislation.

